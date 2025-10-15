Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    TABIB to extend services to foreign nationals

    • 15 October, 2025
    • 12:27
    TABIB to extend services to foreign nationals

    The Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) aims to provide services not only to Azerbaijani citizens but also to foreign nationals, Murad Mirzayev, Head of TABIB's Strategic Development Center, said during the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku, Report informs.

    "Today, our hospitals offer sufficient capacity to serve our citizens. At the next stage, we plan to extend services to foreign nationals as well. Initial steps have already been taken, and work is underway to develop a national tourism concept. A Joint Action Plan has been prepared and is currently being implemented in cooperation with the State Tourism Agency. We have studied the target countries, and in March 2026, a group of medical agents and tour operators from those countries will be invited to Azerbaijan," he stated.

