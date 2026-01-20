President: Documents signed between Baku and Yerevan transforming into practical results

The documents signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia are transforming into practical results, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while speaking at a panel discussion as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

According to Report's correspondent in Davos, the head of state noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan had never previously been at peace as independent states.

"When we gained independence in 1991, we were already in a state of military confrontation. However, today the dividends of peace are expressed through cooperation. In particular, strategically important cargo, including petroleum products, is being transported from Azerbaijan to Armenia," he said.