President: Documents signed between Baku and Yerevan transforming into practical results
Other
- 20 January, 2026
- 19:35
The documents signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia are transforming into practical results, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while speaking at a panel discussion as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.
According to Report's correspondent in Davos, the head of state noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan had never previously been at peace as independent states.
"When we gained independence in 1991, we were already in a state of military confrontation. However, today the dividends of peace are expressed through cooperation. In particular, strategically important cargo, including petroleum products, is being transported from Azerbaijan to Armenia," he said.
Latest News
20:36
Ilham Aliyev attends panel on 'Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity' in DavosForeign policy
20:32
Vučić: We will have to do much togetherForeign policy
20:12
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan received request from Armenian side to allow transit from Armenia to RussiaForeign policy
20:06
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan builds strong relations with numerous partnersForeign policy
20:01
President: Azerbaijan is an important part of the Eurasian regionForeign policy
19:57
Ilham Aliyev: Peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a unique caseForeign policy
19:48
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Armenia have closed the page of warForeign policy
19:42
Vahagn Khachaturyan: I hope goods from Azerbaijan will be supplied directly to ArmeniaOther
19:35