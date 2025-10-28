Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    President: All of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction site

    Other
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 18:39
    President: All of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction site

    "Today, all of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction site," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district, Report informs.

    The head of our state noted: "More than 50,000 people already live, work, and study in Garabagh and East Zangezur. About 20,000 of them are former IDPs who have returned to their homeland, to their native lands. The rest are people working in various fields."

    Path to Victory Ilham Aliyev Victory Day
    Prezident: Bu gün bütün Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzur tikinti meydançasıdır
    Президент: Сегодня весь Карабах и Восточный Зангезур представляют собой строительную площадку

    Latest News

    19:53

    US military kills 14 in attacks on vessels in the Pacific, according to Hegseth

    Other countries
    19:44

    President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubs

    Infrastructure
    19:43

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the "Great Return"

    Domestic policy
    19:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan

    Domestic policy
    19:20
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan

    Domestic policy
    19:13

    Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss Gaza

    Region
    18:56
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev inspects progress of second phase of Aghali village and attends opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan district

    Domestic policy
    18:39

    President: All of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction site

    Other
    18:37

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed