President: All of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction site

"Today, all of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction site," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district, Report informs.

The head of our state noted: "More than 50,000 people already live, work, and study in Garabagh and East Zangezur. About 20,000 of them are former IDPs who have returned to their homeland, to their native lands. The rest are people working in various fields."