Preparations for OIC summit to be held in Azerbaijan next year discussed

Azerbaijan"s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Azer Bayramov, Director General of the OIC Labour Center.

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides reviewed the activities and future plans of the Labour Center, one of the specialized institutions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The parties exchanged views on current cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OIC, as well as on preparations for the OIC Summit and other high-level events that the organization will host in Azerbaijan next year.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the close relations with the OIC and underlined that the Labour Center established in Baku will contribute to further developing cooperation within the organization.

Confidence was expressed that the ongoing efforts will strengthen collaboration among OIC member states in the areas of labour, employment, social protection, and human capital development.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.