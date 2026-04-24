Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pentagon chief calls operation against Iran a 'gift to the world'

    Other
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 16:45
    Pentagon chief calls operation against Iran a 'gift to the world'

    Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the US military operation against Iran was a "gift to the world" and called on Tehran to reach an agreement.

    According to Report, Hegseth made the remarks during a briefing today.

    Hegseth said Operation Epic Fury demonstrated the strength of the US armed forces.

    He said the bold and dangerous mission was a gift to the world, adding that the United States achieved decisive military results in Iran.

    The war secretary also said Tehran was now facing an important choice.

    He said Iran had a chance to make a good and reasonable deal.

    He also said Iran's weakened armed forces, especially the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, turned into "a gang of pirates under the flag of a country."

    He added that they were covering up aggression with slogans, but the world now sees them for what they are. He said they controll nothing and that their actions are the "behavior of pirates and terrorists."

    Pete Hegseth US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Pentaqon rəhbəri İrana qarşı əməliyyatı "dünyaya hədiyyə" adlandırıb
    Глава Пентагона назвал операцию против Ирана "подарком миру"

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