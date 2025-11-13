Number of non-Islamic religious communities in Azerbaijan reaches 39
Other
13 November, 2025
- 14:40
The number of non-Islamic religious communities in Azerbaijan has risen to 39, Gunduz Ismayilov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations, Report informs.
Ismayilov made the statement at the opening ceremony of the Baku office of the US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He emphasized that today's event is a clear reflection of Azerbaijan's commitment to ensuring freedom of conscience. "A multicultural environment has historically formed in our country. This development also demonstrates that the state provides all necessary conditions for the functioning of religious communities. The government will continue to support them in the future," he added.
