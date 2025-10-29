Nine injured including kids as Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson

Nine people, including four children and three medical workers, were injured as a result of an artillery attack by Russian forces on a children"s hospital in Kherson, Ukraine.

According to Report, citing Ukrainian media, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor"s Office reported this on social media.

"Russia opened artillery fire on a children"s hospital in Kherson, where young patients, their parents, and medical staff were present at the time. As a result of the shelling, preliminary reports indicate that nine people were injured, including four children and three medical workers," the statement said.

The hospital building suffered significant damage, and nearby structures were affected by the blast wave.