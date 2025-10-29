Nine injured including kids as Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson
Other
- 29 October, 2025
- 15:08
Nine people, including four children and three medical workers, were injured as a result of an artillery attack by Russian forces on a children"s hospital in Kherson, Ukraine.
According to Report, citing Ukrainian media, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor"s Office reported this on social media.
"Russia opened artillery fire on a children"s hospital in Kherson, where young patients, their parents, and medical staff were present at the time. As a result of the shelling, preliminary reports indicate that nine people were injured, including four children and three medical workers," the statement said.
The hospital building suffered significant damage, and nearby structures were affected by the blast wave.
Latest News
15:55
Tickets on sale for Qarabag vs Chelsea Champions League matchFootball
15:52
Photo
Angela Makeeva: Azerbaijan to continue to assist in restoration of IrpinRegion
15:45
Azerbaijan and Oman waive visas for diplomatic and service passport holdersForeign policy
15:45
Photo
SOFAZ evaluates new investment opportunitiesFinance
15:33
Lord: UK may help transform Middle Corridor into modern economic artery - INTERVIEWInfrastructure
15:32
Ammayev: Natural gas to have key role in Azerbaijan's energy transitionEnergy
15:22
EBRD to provide $100M to Azerbaijan for green economy programFinance
15:08
Nine injured including kids as Russia shells children's hospital in KhersonOther
15:06