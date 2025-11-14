Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Kobakhidze and Mirzoyan discuss transit potential of Georgia and Armenia

    Other
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 19:30
    Kobakhidze and Mirzoyan discuss transit potential of Georgia and Armenia

    Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze discussed with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan the opportunities for effective use of the transit potential of both countries.

    According to Report, citing Armenian media, the talks took place during Mirzoyan's visit to Tbilisi.

    During the meeting, the parties reviewed issues related to the further development of strategic partnership and the agreements reached between Baku and Yerevan on August 8 in Washington.

    Mirzoyan emphasized that the outcomes of the Washington summit open new opportunities for the region and expressed gratitude to Georgia for supporting the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    The parties also exchanged views on international developments and other matters of mutual interest.

