Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Israel, Hamas sign accords on first phase of peace plan, Trump says

    Other
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 08:00
    Israel, Hamas sign accords on first phase of peace plan, Trump says

    US President Donald Trump said that representatives of Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas have signed agreements on the first stage of the peace plan, Report informs.

    "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our peace plan. This means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    According to him, "all parties will be treated fairly."

    The US leader also expressed his gratitude to the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye.

    President Donald Trump Israel Gaza
    İsrail və HƏMAS sülh planının birinci mərhələsinə dair razılaşma imzalayıb
    Дональд Трамп: Израиль и ХАМАС подписали договоренности по первому этапу мирного плана

    Latest News

    08:18

    Israeli cabinet to meet soon to approve Gaza peace plan — Netanyahu

    Other countries
    08:08
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev thanks brotherly countries for support for restoring Karabakh, East Zangazur

    Foreign policy
    08:00

    Israel, Hamas sign accords on first phase of peace plan, Trump says

    Other
    00:00

    Five years pass since liberation of Hadrut town

    Karabakh
    20:59
    Photo

    Navy Commanders of Caspian Sea Littoral States convene

    Military
    20:42

    Sugar beet production drops in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    20:29

    Hakan Fidan: Significant progress made in Gaza ceasefire talks

    Other countries
    20:16

    UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on occupied territories of Georgia

    Other countries
    20:07
    Photo

    PA rep meets members of Public Council under State Committee for Refugees and IDPs

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed