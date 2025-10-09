Israel, Hamas sign accords on first phase of peace plan, Trump says
Other
- 09 October, 2025
- 08:00
US President Donald Trump said that representatives of Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas have signed agreements on the first stage of the peace plan, Report informs.
"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our peace plan. This means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
According to him, "all parties will be treated fairly."
The US leader also expressed his gratitude to the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye.
Latest News
08:18
Israeli cabinet to meet soon to approve Gaza peace plan — NetanyahuOther countries
08:08
Video
President Ilham Aliyev thanks brotherly countries for support for restoring Karabakh, East ZangazurForeign policy
08:00
Israel, Hamas sign accords on first phase of peace plan, Trump saysOther
00:00
Five years pass since liberation of Hadrut townKarabakh
20:59
Photo
Navy Commanders of Caspian Sea Littoral States conveneMilitary
20:42
Sugar beet production drops in AzerbaijanAIC
20:29
Hakan Fidan: Significant progress made in Gaza ceasefire talksOther countries
20:16
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on occupied territories of GeorgiaOther countries
20:07
Photo