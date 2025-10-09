Israel, Hamas sign accords on first phase of peace plan, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said that representatives of Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas have signed agreements on the first stage of the peace plan, Report informs.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our peace plan. This means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to him, "all parties will be treated fairly."

The US leader also expressed his gratitude to the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye.