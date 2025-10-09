Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Int'l conference on missing persons kicks off within Baku Dialogue

    • 09 October, 2025
    • 09:56
    Int'l conference on missing persons kicks off within Baku Dialogue

    An international conference on "Joining efforts to solve the problem of missing persons and expanding cooperation" is being held in Baku.

    Report informs that the event is organized by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons and Hostages.

    Along with Ali Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons and Hostages, the conference is attended by Kathryne Bomberger, Director General of the International Commission on Missing Persons, Giorgio Battisti, President of the International Institute of Humanitarian Law, and representatives from Georgia, Croatia, Türkiye, Moldova and other countries.

    İtkin düşmüş şəxslər üzrə Bakı Dialoqu çərçivəsində beynəlxalq konfrans keçirilir
    В Баку проходит международная конференция по проблеме пропавших без вести лиц

