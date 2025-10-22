Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Estonia to open embassy in Baku

    Other
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 13:33
    Estonia to open embassy in Baku

    Estonia will open an embassy in Azerbaijan, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

    He noted that this is an important step for the development of bilateral relations: "We need to increase our representation."

    Estoniya Bakıda səfirlik açacaq
    Эстония откроет посольство в Баку

