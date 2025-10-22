Estonia to open embassy in Baku
- 22 October, 2025
- 13:33
Estonia will open an embassy in Azerbaijan, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.
He noted that this is an important step for the development of bilateral relations: "We need to increase our representation."
