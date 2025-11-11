Erdogan: Türkiye in close coordination with Azerbaijan, Georgia following plane crash
Other
- 11 November, 2025
- 17:23
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkish authorities are in contact with the authorities of Azerbaijan and Georgia regarding search and rescue operations at the site of the Turkish Air Force plane crash, according to Report.
Latest News
17:52
Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of TürkiyeForeign policy
17:50
Lavrov: Moscow ready to discuss preparations for summit with USOther countries
17:40
Azerbaijan's defense minister offers condolences to Turkish counterpartForeign policy
17:35
Erdogan: Search underway for wreckage of Turkish military plane that crashed in GeorgiaRegion
17:34
Cristiano Ronaldo confirms 2026 World Cup will be his lastFootball
17:33
GASA: Turkish military aircraft vanishes from radar without distress signalRegion
17:23
Erdogan: Türkiye in close coordination with Azerbaijan, Georgia following plane crashOther
17:19
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry condoles Türkiye over plane crashForeign policy
17:07