    • 11 November, 2025
    • 17:23
    Erdogan: Türkiye in close coordination with Azerbaijan, Georgia following plane crash

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkish authorities are in contact with the authorities of Azerbaijan and Georgia regarding search and rescue operations at the site of the Turkish Air Force plane crash, according to Report.

    Ərdoğan: Qəzaya uğrayan təyyarənin qalıqlarını aşkarlamaq üçün axtarışlar davam edir
    Эрдоган: Турция находится в тесной координации с Баку и Тбилиси касательно крушения самолета

