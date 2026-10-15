Emomali Rahmon calls for strengthening CICA's role in dialogue among Asian countries
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- 15 October, 2026
- 12:55
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The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) can play a more significant and effective role as a platform for dialogue among countries across the continent, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku.
According to Report, he congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the successful organization of the summit and thanked him for the hospitality extended to the participants.
Developing story
Emoməli Rahmon Asiya ölkələrinin dialoqunda AQEM-in rolunu gücləndirməyə çağırıb
Эмомали Рахмон призвал усилить роль СВМДА в диалоге стран Азии
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