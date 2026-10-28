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    Burkina Faso welcomes holding of OIC anti-corruption bodies' meeting in Baku

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    • 28 October, 2026
    • 15:25
    Burkina Faso welcomes holding of OIC anti-corruption bodies' meeting in Baku

    Holding the third high-level meeting of the heads of anti-corruption agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries in Baku is aimed at uniting the efforts of states in the fight against corruption, General National Auditor of Burkina Faso and President of the Supreme Authority for State Oversight and Anti-Corruption (ASCE-LC) Compaore Lassané said, answering Report's question.

    "On behalf of the Burkina Faso authorities and our delegation, I would like to welcome the holding of the third meeting. This initiative is aimed at uniting the efforts of various states in the fight against corruption," he said.

    Compaore recalled that the first meeting was held in Jeddah, and the second took place two years ago in Doha.

    He also thanked Azerbaijan for organizing the event and the hospitality shown to the delegation.

    "We are very glad to be in Baku. We were received very warmly, and we highly appreciate the hospitality of Azerbaijan," the Burkina Faso representative emphasized.

    Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Burkina Faso
    Burkina-Faso İƏT-in korrupsiya ilə mübarizə orqanlarının görüşünün Bakıda keçirilməsini alqışlayıb
    Буркина-Фасо приветствовала проведение встречи антикоррупционных органов ОИС в Баку
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