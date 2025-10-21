Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Brussels and Baku preparing for new talks within transport dialogue

    Other
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 20:05
    The European Union and Azerbaijan plan to continue discussions within the framework of the high-level transport dialogue in the near future, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić, told Report during the Central Baltic - Azerbaijan business forum.

    According to the diplomat, the last round of the High-Level Transport Dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan was held in Brussels about two weeks ago. "We continue to analyze its results and plan to continue discussions within its framework, hopefully later this year," noted Kujundžić.

    The ambassador also emphasized that the European Union welcomes the initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the positive changes in relations that contribute to normalizing the situation in the region.

    Speaking about cooperation in the field of demining, Kujundžić added that discussions about future projects are ongoing, but the final funding amount for 2026 has not yet been determined.

    Brüssel və Bakı nəqliyyat dialoqu çərçivəsində yeni müzakirələrə hazırlaşır
    Брюссель и Баку готовятся к новым обсуждения в рамках транспортного диалога

