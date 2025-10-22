Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Azerbaijan and Ukraine to cooperate in humanitarian demining

    • 22 October, 2025
    • 20:33
    Azerbaijan and Ukraine to cooperate in humanitarian demining

    The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding on expanding cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining during the UMAC-2025 conference held in Tokyo, Report informs.

    Ukraine's Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev wrote about this on X:

    "Grateful to our Azerbaijani partners for their support - together for safety and just peace!"

    Ukraine demining ANAMA Yuriy Husyev
    Azərbaycan və Ukrayna humanitar minatəmizləmə sahəsində əməkdaşlıq edəcək
    ANAMA и МЧС Украины будут сотрудничать в сфере гуманитарного разминирования

