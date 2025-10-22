Azerbaijan and Ukraine to cooperate in humanitarian demining
- 22 October, 2025
- 20:33
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding on expanding cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining during the UMAC-2025 conference held in Tokyo, Report informs.
Ukraine's Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev wrote about this on X:
"Grateful to our Azerbaijani partners for their support - together for safety and just peace!"
