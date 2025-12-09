Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan and Slovakia sign multiple cooperation agreements

    Other
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 15:44
    Azerbaijan and Slovakia sign multiple cooperation agreements

    During Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Slovakia, on December 9, the two countries signed a series of bilateral documents, Report informs.

    The agreements include:

    • A Memorandum of Understanding on consular cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Slovakia;

    • A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in animal health and food safety between the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and Slovakia's State Veterinary and Food Administration;

    • A Protocol of Intent on cooperation between the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of Slovakia;

    • A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Culture of the two countries;

    • A Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency and Slovakia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

    Azərbaycanla Slovakiya arasında beş sənəd imzalanıb
    В Братиславе между Азербайджаном и Словакией подписаны пять документов

