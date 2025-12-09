Azerbaijan and Slovakia sign multiple cooperation agreements
- 09 December, 2025
- 15:44
During Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Slovakia, on December 9, the two countries signed a series of bilateral documents, Report informs.
The agreements include:
-
A Memorandum of Understanding on consular cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Slovakia;
-
A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in animal health and food safety between the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and Slovakia's State Veterinary and Food Administration;
-
A Protocol of Intent on cooperation between the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of Slovakia;
-
A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Culture of the two countries;
-
A Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency and Slovakia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.