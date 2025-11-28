Armenia and Türkiye discuss restoration of Gyumri–Kars railway

A meeting between representatives of Armenia and Türkiye was held at the Akhurik–Akyaka border checkpoint on the Armenian–Turkish border and in the Armenian city of Gyumri.

According to Report, citing Armenian media, the information was released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry"s press service.

The meeting took place in accordance with the agreements reached during the meetings of the special representatives of Türkiye and Armenia on the normalization of bilateral relations.

"The second stage of technical discussions aimed at restoring and operating the Gyumri–Kars railway has been conducted," the statement said.

On September 12, Türkiye"s special representative for normalization Serdar Kilic arrived in Armenia, where he also met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. At the Margara border checkpoint, he was welcomed by Armenia"s special representative for normalization Ruben Rubinyan.