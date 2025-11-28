Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Armenia and Türkiye discuss restoration of Gyumri–Kars railway

    28 November, 2025
    Armenia and Türkiye discuss restoration of Gyumri–Kars railway

    A meeting between representatives of Armenia and Türkiye was held at the Akhurik–Akyaka border checkpoint on the Armenian–Turkish border and in the Armenian city of Gyumri.

    According to Report, citing Armenian media, the information was released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry"s press service.

    The meeting took place in accordance with the agreements reached during the meetings of the special representatives of Türkiye and Armenia on the normalization of bilateral relations.

    "The second stage of technical discussions aimed at restoring and operating the Gyumri–Kars railway has been conducted," the statement said.

    On September 12, Türkiye"s special representative for normalization Serdar Kilic arrived in Armenia, where he also met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. At the Margara border checkpoint, he was welcomed by Armenia"s special representative for normalization Ruben Rubinyan.

    Türkiyə və Ermənistan nümayəndələri Gümrü-Qars dəmir yolunun bərpasını müzakirə ediblər
    Армения и Турция обсудили восстановление железной дороги Гюмри–Карс

