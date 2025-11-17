Anaclaudia Rosbach: WUF13 to make it possible to evaluate results of New Urban Agenda

WUF13 will become a key milestone for renewing the commitment of all partners to ensuring access to decent housing for everyone, UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rosbach said in a video message to participants in a briefing for the diplomatic corps in Baku, dedicated to preparations for the World Sustainable Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs.

According to her, affordable and safe housing is the foundation of human dignity, security, and climate action, which are at the heart of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"WUF13 will also be an important opportunity to mark the tenth anniversary of the New Urban Agenda, take stock of the progress achieved, and identify areas of work for the next decade, with a particular focus on housing policy," she emphasized.

Rosbach recalled that WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026, and its main theme is "ensuring housing for everyone and building safe and resilient cities and communities."

"It is important to emphasize that the UN General Assembly will hold a high-level meeting on the implementation of the New Urban Agenda during the High-Level Political Forum in July 2026. In this context, WUF13 will serve as a global benchmark for strengthening Member State engagement, preliminary reporting on urban commitments, and assessing progress," she added.