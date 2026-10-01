Amy Carlon: Fully implemented TITR could transform trade flows across Eurasia

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The United States has supported the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor – TITR) through tangible investments, including $201 million under the TITR Development Fund, US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku.

Report quotes her as saying expanding regional connectivity is one of the priorities of the United States.

"The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route connects Central Asia, the Caspian region and the South Caucasus with the markets of the United States and Europe. This trade route is more than just infrastructure. It is a bridge between economies, between people and toward your future," the diplomat said.

She noted that a fully implemented TITR could transform trade flows across Eurasia.

"Every country represented in this room can benefit from this. This is not an abstract promise. American and international investors have already begun turning this route into a reality," Carlon added.

"We are a partner that will pursue concrete results, fulfill its commitments and invest in our shared success," the chargé d"affaires stressed.