    10th International Italian Cuisine Week opens in Baku

    15 October, 2025
    12:56
    10th International Italian Cuisine Week opens in Baku

    The 10th International Italian Cuisine Week kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital.

    According to Report, the event, supported by the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Baku, runs from October 14 to 20.

    Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luca Di Gianfrancesco, speaking at the opening ceremony, highlighted that the week is organized by Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is celebrated not only in Baku but in many countries worldwide.

    "This year's theme holds special significance, combining three key elements - health, culture, and innovation. Through these aspects, Italian cuisine is being considered for inclusion in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list," the ambassador emphasized.

    He recalled that the initiative to nominate Italian cuisine for UNESCO status was proposed by Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture in 2023, with a final decision expected in December 2025.

    Cecilia Oliva, Director of ITA in Azerbaijan, noted growing trade and economic ties between the two countries and highlighted the Azerbaijani market's interest in Italian products.

    As part of the week, renowned Italian chef Roberto Cerreà from the three-Michelin-starred Da Vittorio restaurant in Bergamo was invited to Baku. During the opening ceremony, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to showcase Italian gastronomy in Azerbaijan.

