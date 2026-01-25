Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine's energy infrastructure - main target for Russian strikes

    • 25 January, 2026
    • 13:06
    Energy, critical infrastructure and residential buildings in Ukraine have become the main targets of Russian strikes.

    As Report informs, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote this on his Telegram channel.

    "Just this week, Russian (forces - ed.) have launched more than 1,700 strike drones, more than 1,380 guided aerial bombs, and 69 missiles of various types (on Ukrainian territory - ed.). Every massive Russian strike can be devastating," he specified.

    In this regard, the Ukrainian leader once again emphasized the need to increase the number of missiles for air defense systems: "We continue to work with America and Europe to have more air defense protection."

    Today Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Vilnius, and met with Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda.

    "Today in Vilnius, we are coordinating with our partners in the region – Lithuania and Poland. We are working with each leader to strengthen Ukraine. Everyone should clearly understand what threat comes from Russia, and it is our peoples who understand this best. Thank you to all who help us stand strong," he concluded.

    Zelenski: Ukraynanın energetika sektoru Rusiya hücumlarının əsas hədəfinə çevrilib
    Зеленский: Энергетика Украины стала основной мишенью для российских ударов

