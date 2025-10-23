Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

Ukraine is proposing to Europe to change the order of the Patriot air defense system deliveries, as some countries are not using them in the same way as Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have talked to the United States government and defense companies about the Patriot systems. Even when we pay for the systems, and even when we pay for such missiles, and Europe pays, there is still a queue waiting for deliveries, and some countries are ahead of us, and some countries already have Patriot systems. But, fortunately, they don't have to use them in the same way as we use them, and we propose to change the order," Zelenskyy said while participating in a meeting of the European Council on Thursday.

The president also called on partners to focus on the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program in November.

"Please, let's speed this up, and I also ask other countries, those that are not yet in the program, to join. PURL not only helps Ukraine, it also helps maintain the interest of the United States in Europe, and it shows America that Europe is making its contribution," the president said.