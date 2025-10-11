Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Zelenskyy, Trump hold telephone conversation

    • 11 October, 2025
    • 16:45
    Zelenskyy, Trump hold telephone conversation

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, have held a telephone conversation, said the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    "President Zelenskyy is currently speaking with President Trump," Yermak said, without elaborating on the details or topics of the leaders' discussion.

