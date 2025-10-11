Zelenskyy, Trump hold telephone conversation
Other countries
- 11 October, 2025
- 16:45
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, have held a telephone conversation, said the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.
"President Zelenskyy is currently speaking with President Trump," Yermak said, without elaborating on the details or topics of the leaders' discussion.
