Zelenskyy: Important to support Ukraine, Balkans, and Moldova on their path to EU
- 02 October, 2025
- 14:29
Every country in Europe deserves real security guarantees, just as Ukraine does, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the 7th European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Copenhagen, Report informs.
According to Zelenskyy, effective security guarantee models must be extended to European Community countries.
Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of supporting Moldova, Ukraine, and the Western Balkans on their path to EU membership.
"We need real progress. Ukraine has completed the screening (the first step in EU accession negotiations). We are ready to open the first cluster," he added.
