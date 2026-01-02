Yemen's Aden airport shuts as Saudi-UAE rift deepens
Other countries
- 02 January, 2026
- 10:04
Flights at Yemen's Aden international airport were halted on Thursday, the latest sign of a deepening crisis between Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, whose rivalry is reshaping war-torn Yemen, Report informs via Reuters.
At the airport - the main international gateway for parts of Yemen outside Houthi control - passengers crowded the terminal, waiting for updates on their flights.
Later on Thursday, Yemeni sources said flights between Aden and all destinations outside the UAE would resume, though Reuters was unable to confirm that immediately.
Air traffic was shut down due to a row over curbs on flights to the UAE, though there were contradictory accounts of exactly what had happened and who was responsible.
Latest News
10:29
Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to president of SwitzerlandForeign policy
10:13
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets Ukraine's security council secretary Umerov in AnkaraRegion
10:04
Yemen's Aden airport shuts as Saudi-UAE rift deepensOther countries
09:47
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Switzerland over tragedy in Crans-MontanaForeign policy
09:32
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on first day of 2026Domestic policy
09:23
AZAL received additional capital of over 2B manats in 2024Finance
09:13
Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at children's facilities in AzerbaijanSocial security
09:03
Photo
New Year celebrations organized for elderly citizens at social service facility in AzerbaijanSocial security
18:00