    Yemen's Aden airport shuts as Saudi-UAE rift deepens

    02 January, 2026
    10:04
    Yemen's Aden airport shuts as Saudi-UAE rift deepens

    Flights at Yemen's Aden international airport were halted on Thursday, the latest sign of a deepening crisis between Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, whose rivalry is reshaping war-torn Yemen, Report informs via Reuters.

    At the airport - the main international gateway for parts of Yemen outside Houthi control - passengers crowded the terminal, waiting for updates on their flights.

    Later on Thursday, Yemeni sources said flights between Aden and all destinations outside the UAE would resume, though Reuters was unable to confirm that immediately.

    Air traffic was shut down due to a row over curbs on flights to the UAE, though there were contradictory accounts of exactly what had happened and who was responsible.

    Yəmənin Ədən aeroportu Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı və BƏƏ arasındakı gərginliyə görə bağlanıb
    Аэропорт Адена в Йемене закрыт из-за эскалации между Саудовской Аравией и ОАЭ

