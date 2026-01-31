Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijani, UAE militaries hold preparation activities for joint exercise

    Domestic policy
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 11:16
    Azerbaijani, UAE militaries hold preparation activities for joint exercise

    Preparation activities for the Peace Shield – 2026 joint operational-tactical exercise to be held in Abu Dhabi with the participation of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates are ongoing, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    Initially, safety regulations were communicated to the personnel, after which a detailed briefing was delivered on the objectives of the exercise, its scenario, the area of operations, the phased action plan, and the tasks to be fulfilled.

    The exercise will be conducted in urban, mountainous, and maritime environments. In accordance with the exercise plan, tasks will include the detection and neutralization of illegal armed groups operating in mountainous terrain, restoration of control over a seized vessel, neutralization of terrorist elements and release of hostages, evacuation of the wounded, prevention of riot and sabotage-type activities threatening public security in populated areas, and firefighting operations.

    Peace Shield – 2026 joint operational-tactical exercise is scheduled for February 2-3.

    Azerbaijani, UAE militaries hold preparation activities for joint exercise

    Azerbaijan UAE joint military exercises Peace Shield – 2026 Ministry of Defense
    Video
    Azərbaycan və BƏƏ hərbçilərinin birgə təliminin hazırlıq məşqləri keçirilir
    Video
    Военные Азербайджана и ОАЭ проводят подготовку к совместным учениям

    Latest News

    12:09
    Photo

    Cormier: WB ready to support Azerbaijan's growing role as regional connector

    Infrastructure
    11:54

    Two killed, 10 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson

    Other countries
    11:41

    EU considers full ban on Russian oil services to replace price cap

    Other countries
    11:24

    UN official: WUF13 in Baku to create crucial ecological impacts for region

    Foreign policy
    11:16
    Video

    Azerbaijani, UAE militaries hold preparation activities for joint exercise

    Domestic policy
    10:55

    Azerbaijani diplomat: Int'l law principles must be applied equally to all

    Foreign policy
    10:53

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $73

    Energy
    10:39

    More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in east Congo, official says

    Other countries
    10:31

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.01.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed