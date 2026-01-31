Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijani diplomat: Int'l law principles must be applied equally to all

    Foreign policy
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 10:55
    Azerbaijani diplomat: Int'l law principles must be applied equally to all

    The UN Charter and principles of international law must be applied consistently and equally to everyone, Magsad Huseynov, First Secretary of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN, stated at an Arria-formula (informal) meeting organized by Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the UN under the theme Ensuring the Inviolability of Treaties for the Maintenance of International Peace and Security at the UN Security Council, Report informs.

    In his speech, Huseynov stated that obligations taken in good faith should be fulfilled faithfully. He also emphasized the importance of rebuilding destroyed cities, removing mines and unexploded ordnance, ensuring the safe return of internally displaced persons, and restoring biodiversity for the promotion of peace.

    In conclusion, the diplomat reaffirmed Azerbaijan's determination to continue consistent efforts to further strengthen peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond, as well as to promote international and regional partnership and cooperation.

    UN international law Magsad Huseynov Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN UN Charter
    Azərbaycanlı diplomat BMT-də: Beynəlxalq hüquq prinsipləri hamıya bərabər şəkildə tətbiq olunmalıdır
    Азербайджанский дипломат в ООН: Международное право должно применяться ко всем в равной степени

    Latest News

    12:09
    Photo

    Cormier: WB ready to support Azerbaijan's growing role as regional connector

    Infrastructure
    11:54

    Two killed, 10 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson

    Other countries
    11:41

    EU considers full ban on Russian oil services to replace price cap

    Other countries
    11:24

    UN official: WUF13 in Baku to create crucial ecological impacts for region

    Foreign policy
    11:16
    Video

    Azerbaijani, UAE militaries hold preparation activities for joint exercise

    Domestic policy
    10:55

    Azerbaijani diplomat: Int'l law principles must be applied equally to all

    Foreign policy
    10:53

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $73

    Energy
    10:39

    More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in east Congo, official says

    Other countries
    10:31

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.01.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed