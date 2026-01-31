Azerbaijani diplomat: Int'l law principles must be applied equally to all

The UN Charter and principles of international law must be applied consistently and equally to everyone, Magsad Huseynov, First Secretary of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN, stated at an Arria-formula (informal) meeting organized by Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the UN under the theme Ensuring the Inviolability of Treaties for the Maintenance of International Peace and Security at the UN Security Council, Report informs.

In his speech, Huseynov stated that obligations taken in good faith should be fulfilled faithfully. He also emphasized the importance of rebuilding destroyed cities, removing mines and unexploded ordnance, ensuring the safe return of internally displaced persons, and restoring biodiversity for the promotion of peace.

In conclusion, the diplomat reaffirmed Azerbaijan's determination to continue consistent efforts to further strengthen peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond, as well as to promote international and regional partnership and cooperation.