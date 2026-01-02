Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Switzerland over tragedy in Crans-Montana

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Switzerland in connection with the explosion at the Crans-Montana ski resort, Report informs.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic fire in Crans-Montana, which claimed many lives and caused injuries. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Switzerland. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry wrote on X.