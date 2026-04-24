Zakharova says Moscow concerned about new EU mission in Armenia
Other countries
- 24 April, 2026
- 15:14
Moscow hopes that the Armenian authorities won't allow the new EU mission in the country to interfere in their internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Report informs referring to Russian media.
"We hope that our Armenian allies and friends will not allow this new, so-called mission to be used to interfere in their internal affairs and draw Yerevan into Western geopolitical games that would involve the destruction of friendly ties with our country and its involvement in Brussels' anti-Russian policies," she noted during the briefing.
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