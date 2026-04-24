Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Zakharova says Moscow concerned about new EU mission in Armenia

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    • 24 April, 2026
    • 15:14
    Zakharova says Moscow concerned about new EU mission in Armenia

    Moscow hopes that the Armenian authorities won't allow the new EU mission in the country to interfere in their internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Report informs referring to Russian media.

    "We hope that our Armenian allies and friends will not allow this new, so-called mission to be used to interfere in their internal affairs and draw Yerevan into Western geopolitical games that would involve the destruction of friendly ties with our country and its involvement in Brussels' anti-Russian policies," she noted during the briefing.

    Maria Zakharova European Union Armenia
    Zaxarova: Aİ ölkələri Ermənistanı öz forpostuna çevirmək istəyirlər
    Захарова заявила, что Москва обеспокоена новой миссией ЕС в Армении

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