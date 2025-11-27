Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Yermak: US-Ukraine joint work to build on Geneva outcomes to continue later this week

    Other countries
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 20:40
    Yermak: US-Ukraine joint work to build on Geneva outcomes to continue later this week

    Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has stated that joint work between the US and Ukrainian delegations to "build on the results achieved in Geneva" will continue later this week, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

    "At the end of this week, the Ukrainian and American delegations will continue working together to build on the results achieved in Geneva. It's important to maintain productivity and work quickly. Our key shared goal with our partners remains unchanged: achieving a lasting and dignified peace for Ukraine as soon as possible," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

    The head of the President's Office emphasized that it is now necessary to "achieve tangible progress in identifying steps to end the war."

    "As we did in Geneva, we are now preparing for a constructive discussion to achieve tangible progress in identifying steps to end the war. Thanks to the American team for their uninterrupted work. Peace must become a shared achievement," Yermak noted.

    Ukrayna və ABŞ sülh planı üzrə danışıqları həftəsonu davam etdirəcək
    Переговоры Украины и США по мирному плану продолжатся в конце недели

