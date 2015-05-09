Yemen conflict: Saudis warn border civilians to leave

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi-led coalition aircraft have dropped leaflets warning residents in a Yemeni border district to leave, as air strikes against Houthi rebels continue.

Report informs referring the information given by the BBC, leaflets were dropped in Old Saada in Saada province, the rebels' stronghold.

Houthi rebels have fired shells from Saada into Saudi Arabia in recent days, killing 10 people.

But the NGO Medecins sans Frontieres, which has a team in Saada, warned people would not be able to leave the city quickly because of fuel shortages.

Saudi Arabia says the offensive aims to restore Yemen's exiled president.

The spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Brig Gen Ahmad Assiri, said Yemenis were being advised to stay away from Houthi strongholds for their own safety.

Mr Assiri said the overnight air strikes in Saada province were aimed at those behind the attacks on Saudi territory.

"Our work now is reaching those [Houthis] who planned these attacks and who are hiding in Saada, and the places where the militias are," Gen Assiri told Saudi TV.