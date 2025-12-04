Witkoff, Kushner to meet Umerov in Miami on December 4 — AP

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the American president"s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, will hold talks on Thursday with Ukraine"s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, the Associated Press (AP) noted citing sources, Report informs.

According to their information, the meeting will take place in Miami, Florida. No further details were provided.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that following their visit to Moscow, Witkoff and Kushner came away with the impression that Russia is inclined toward a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.