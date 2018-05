© Reuters

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Wife of Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has given birth to a boy.

Report informs referring to the Reuters.

It was noted that the newborn weigths about 3.8 kg. The birth was in St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

This is the third child of the Royal couple. The boy became the fifth for the British throne.