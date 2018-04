Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ One of the wives and son of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the 'Islamic State' extremist group were detained when they tried to cross the Lebanese-Syrian border, Report informs citing the foreign media.

The official representatives of the Lebanese law enforcement agencies stated that the detained had been delivered to the Ministry of Defense in Beirut, Lebanon.

According to the 'As-Safir' Lebanese newspaper, the operation was carried out jointly with foreign intelligence services when the detainees tried to cross the border with forged passports.