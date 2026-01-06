Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    White House says it is not involved in gunfire in Caracas

    The United States is keeping an eye on updates about the gunfire in the vicinity of the presidential palace in Caracas, NBC News noted, citing two officials, Report informs.

    "The Administration is closely tracking the reports of gunfire out of Venezuela. The US is not involved," the officials told the TV channel.

    Sounds of gunfire are heard near the presidential residence in Venezuela, BNO News web portal noted earlier.

