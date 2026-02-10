Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays important role in energy security of many countries

Azerbaijan plays an important role in the energy security of many countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received a delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce on February 9, led by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Ten of them are members of the European Union, and 11, at the same time, are members of NATO. So, for these countries, Azerbaijan is now becoming a much more important partner than ever before. We observe and respect all our commitments and never mix political agendas with business, which has also been a good opportunity for us to broaden our international presence in the global energy market. Connectivity projects, which we have already discussed, create a great opportunity for the region because, despite the fact that we were subject to Armenian aggression and occupation for 30 years, it was Azerbaijan that made the first step toward peace. After the liberation of our territories and the full restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty, by force and by political means, we offered Armenia peace - and peace was achieved with the help of President Trump on August 8, 2025.

And now we have not only lifted all the restrictions on transit cargo to Armenia - because Armenia does not have reliable transportation and communication routes, so transit through Azerbaijan is very important for them - but we have also started supplying oil products to Armenia in order to establish the first elements of cooperation," Ilham Aliyev added.