Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Reps of leading American companies arrive in Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 08:56
    Reps of leading American companies arrive in Azerbaijan

    A 60-person delegation representing 31 US companies arrived in Azerbaijan, Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye, said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    He noted that the delegation includes companies representing the energy, technology, food, and transportation sectors.

    Choksy also expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan.

    "Typically, business relations move faster than political relations. But here, the political relationship has advanced faster than the business relationship, which is unusual. However, companies will work fast and will catch up quickly. This is truly a testament to your leadership and that of your government. As you can see, Your Excellency, the participating companies represent many different sectors," he said.

    The delegation includes Jennifer Miel, Vice President of Middle East, Central Asia, and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, as well as senior representatives from companies such as Apple, Ardea Energy Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, ExxonMobil, Herbalife, Illumina, Meta, Visa, Wabtec, Baker Hughes, bp, Boeing Global, Honeywell, J.P. Morgan, Lummus Technology, Marriott, Mastercard, Shell International, Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC, and Motorola Solutions.

    President Ilham Aliyev Khush Choksy US Chamber of Commerce
    Azərbaycana ABŞ-nin aparıcı şirkətlərinin geniş nümayəndə heyəti gəlib
    В Азербайджан прибыли представители ведущих американских компаний

    Latest News

    09:19

    CAREC launching trade, investment facilitation talks with Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    09:17

    Choksy: American businesses focus on South Caucasus, Central Asia

    Economy
    09:14

    US Chamber of Commerce: Azerbaijan's economy highly attractive for American firms

    Infrastructure
    09:07

    Forbes: Azerbaijan plays a key role in Eurasia's geopolitical realignment

    Analytics
    08:56

    Reps of leading American companies arrive in Azerbaijan

    Business
    08:45

    Ilham Aliyev: Hospitality business has great potential in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    08:38

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan enjoys fruitful cooperation with Visa

    Finance
    08:31

    President: Arrival of Chamber of Commerce delegation ahead of US vice president's visit of great importance

    Foreign policy
    08:22

    President: Azerbaijan will never be area of confrontation, it will be area of cooperation

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed