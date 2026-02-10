Reps of leading American companies arrive in Azerbaijan

A 60-person delegation representing 31 US companies arrived in Azerbaijan, Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye, said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

He noted that the delegation includes companies representing the energy, technology, food, and transportation sectors.

Choksy also expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan.

"Typically, business relations move faster than political relations. But here, the political relationship has advanced faster than the business relationship, which is unusual. However, companies will work fast and will catch up quickly. This is truly a testament to your leadership and that of your government. As you can see, Your Excellency, the participating companies represent many different sectors," he said.

The delegation includes Jennifer Miel, Vice President of Middle East, Central Asia, and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, as well as senior representatives from companies such as Apple, Ardea Energy Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, ExxonMobil, Herbalife, Illumina, Meta, Visa, Wabtec, Baker Hughes, bp, Boeing Global, Honeywell, J.P. Morgan, Lummus Technology, Marriott, Mastercard, Shell International, Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC, and Motorola Solutions.