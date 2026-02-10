President: Arrival of Chamber of Commerce delegation ahead of US vice president's visit of great importance

"As you know, we are now entering a new phase of bilateral ties, which is very promising and very active," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received a delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce on February 9, led by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Of course, your visit ahead of the visit of the Vice President is also of great importance, because part of our interaction is focused on business, investments, trade relations, and many other areas, which are part of our strategic agenda," Ilham Aliyev noted.

The president added that following the mission's visit, more active cooperation will be established in various areas.