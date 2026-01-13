White House confirms Iran contacted Witkoff

Iran has contacted special representative of the American president Steve Witkoff, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told journalists, Report informs.

"There was an official from the Iranian government that reached out to member of the president's very close team, special envoy Witkoff, expressing a far different tone than what you're seeing publicly," she said.

In an interview with Fox News, Leavitt also said: "What the Iranian regime is saying publicly is quite different from the messages they are sending to the United States and the Trump administration privately."

This is why she called statements by chairman of the Iranian Majlis (unicameral parliament) Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf that Tehran is ready to teach US President Donald Trump an unforgettable lesson, if he decides to attack the Islamic republic, "laughable."