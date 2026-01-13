Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    White House confirms Iran contacted Witkoff

    Other countries
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 08:05
    White House confirms Iran contacted Witkoff

    Iran has contacted special representative of the American president Steve Witkoff, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told journalists, Report informs.

    "There was an official from the Iranian government that reached out to member of the president's very close team, special envoy Witkoff, expressing a far different tone than what you're seeing publicly," she said.

    In an interview with Fox News, Leavitt also said: "What the Iranian regime is saying publicly is quite different from the messages they are sending to the United States and the Trump administration privately."

    This is why she called statements by chairman of the Iranian Majlis (unicameral parliament) Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf that Tehran is ready to teach US President Donald Trump an unforgettable lesson, if he decides to attack the Islamic republic, "laughable."

    Ağ Ev: İran ABŞ nümayəndələri ilə əlaqə saxlayıb
    Белый дом подтвердил, что Иран связывался с представителями США

