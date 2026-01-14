'We choose Denmark' over US — Greenland PM
Other countries
- 14 January, 2026
- 08:16
Greenland wants to be a part of Denmark, not the US, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said, Report informs via TASS.
"If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark right now, we choose Denmark. We choose NATO, the Kingdom of Denmark and the European Union," he told a news conference in Copenhagen. "It's not time for domestic discussions and divisions. It's time to come together."
According to Greenland's prime minister, the island cannot be bought and it will remain part of the Western alliance.
"The most important thing is that we don't sell ourselves. Greenland cannot be bought," he emphasized.
"Our line is absolutely clear: we want cooperation, we want alliance. Greenland will always be part of the Western alliance."
