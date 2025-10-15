Washington ready to increase pressure on Russia — US Treasury Secretary

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent assured visiting Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko at a meeting in Washington that the United States is ready to collaborate with its G7 allies to "significantly escalate pressure on Russia," Report informs via TASS.

According to a press release from the US Treasury Department, Bessent "reiterated the United States' commitment to working with G7 partners to significantly escalate pressure on Russia."

He "stressed the need for European allies to ratchet up their pressure campaign not only against Russia," but also against any economy that purchases Russian oil.

Also, Bessent expressed gratitude to Svyrydenko for her continued support of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.