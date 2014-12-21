​Voter turnout at Uzbekistan’s parliamentary polls reaches 78.4%, no violations registered

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The voter turnout at Uzbekistan’s parliamentary elections on Sunday was 78% as of 17:00 local time (15:00 Moscow time), deputy chairperson of the Uzbek Central Elections Commission Svetlana Artikova, told a briefing.

“By now, as many as 16,299,024 people have cast their votes at the elections, or 78.4% of eligible voters. The Central Election Commission has received no reports about violations of the election laws,” he said.

She said the Ecological Movement of Uzbekistan that was to have 15 out of 150 seats in the lower chamber of the Uzbek parliament was holding a conference to nominate its candidates to the parliamentary seats.

Voting goes on at polling stations at Uzbekistan’s embassies in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Ukraine, Egypt, Greece, Latvia, Turkey, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland, France, Switzerland, and Great Britain, informs Report citing TASS.

About 2,000 Uzbek nations had cast their votes by mid-Sunday at a polling station organized at the Uzbek embassy in Moscow.