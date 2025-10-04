Von der Leyen: Hamas' readiness to negotiate on Trump's plan is encouraging

Hamas' stated readiness to release hostages and engage on the basis of the recent proposal by US President Donald Trump is encouraging, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X, Report informs.

"This moment must be seized. An immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages are within reach," von der Leyen wrote on X.

She said, "Europe will support all efforts aiming to end the suffering of civilians, and to promote the only viable solution for peace, the two-state solution."