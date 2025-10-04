Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Von der Leyen: Hamas' readiness to negotiate on Trump's plan is encouraging

    Other countries
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 12:31
    Von der Leyen: Hamas' readiness to negotiate on Trump's plan is encouraging

    Hamas' stated readiness to release hostages and engage on the basis of the recent proposal by US President Donald Trump is encouraging, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X, Report informs.

    "This moment must be seized. An immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages are within reach," von der Leyen wrote on X.

    She said, "Europe will support all efforts aiming to end the suffering of civilians, and to promote the only viable solution for peace, the two-state solution."

    Ursula von der Leyen Hamas hostages Donald Trump ceasefire Gaza
    Fon der Lyayen: HƏMAS-ın Trampın planı ilə bağlı danışıqlara hazır olması ümidvericidir
    Фон дер Ляйен: Готовность ХАМАС к переговорам по плану Трампа обнадеживает

    Latest News

    13:27
    Photo

    Four Azerbaijani shooters reach finals at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    13:24

    Türkiye attracts up to $10B in int'l financing as part of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    13:02
    Photo

    Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    12:52

    Death toll rises to 14 in Indonesia school collapse, dozens still missing

    Other countries
    12:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijan chovkan team advances to final at 3rd CIS Games

    Team sports
    12:31

    Von der Leyen: Hamas' readiness to negotiate on Trump's plan is encouraging

    Other countries
    12:09

    Israeli negotiation team said ordered to prepare to depart for hostage-truce talks

    Other countries
    11:51

    CBA: Construction sector's GDP share in Azerbaijan rises to 6.3%

    Finance
    11:41

    Deputy minister: UNESCO data says literacy rate in Azerbaijan is close to 100%

    Education and science
    All News Feed