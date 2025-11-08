Event dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Washington

An event dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day was held in Washington, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States.

According to Report, the event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, military attachés, representatives of the Azerbaijani community in the US, and other guests.

The ceremony began with the playing of Azerbaijan's National Anthem, followed by a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty of the homeland.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the US, Khazar Ibrahim, noted that November 8 is a day when justice triumphed for Azerbaijan: "Very few countries extend a hand of peace immediately after victory, but we did. Because we believe that victory must be achieved not only on the battlefield but also through diplomacy. This is vital for our peoples. Now is the time for peace. I believe the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington in August was highly significant. President Donald Trump helped us take peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus to the next stage. We will continue on this path. We will always remain strong so that no one ever dares to harm us or seize our lands again. At the same time, we will do everything we can to ensure that peace enables people across the wider region to connect and collaborate in business."

A video dedicated to Victory Day was then screened.

Following that, Captain Kamran Tahirbayli, Acting Military Attaché of Azerbaijan in the US, spoke about the soldiers who gave their lives for the country's sovereignty, emphasizing that November 8 reminds us that true strength lies not in war, but in peace.

The event concluded with performances of Azerbaijani music by kamancha virtuoso Toghrul Orujov and pianist Faig Abdullayev.