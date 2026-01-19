Venezuela to strengthen oil, gas industry
- 19 January, 2026
- 08:15
Venezuela's authorized President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed plans to further develop the country's oil and gas industry, calling for national unity, Report informs.
"We will strengthen the oil and gas industry while responsibly managing and conserving our foreign currency reserves," Rodriguez wrote on her Telegram channel on Sunday.
She emphasized the need to "actively stimulate domestic production" and to use imports rationally to support economic growth.
"This stage requires unity and greatness from us as a nation," Rodriguez said. She noted that Venezuela has all the necessary resources to ensure the well-being of its people.
