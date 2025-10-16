Uzbek official: Secondary cities key to easing urban pressure

The limited territory of Uzbekistan's Andijan region, combined with high population density, poses serious challenges for the area, said Shikhnazar Atajanov, Director of the Urbanization Center under the Ministry of Housing and Communal Services of Uzbekistan, Report informs.

Speaking on the second day of the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) in Khankendi, Atajanov emphasized the growing role of secondary cities in bridging large urban centers and rural areas, offering new opportunities for economic development and improved living standards.

"In this context, strengthening the potential of secondary cities, developing their infrastructure, and expanding opportunities are essential tools to enhance living conditions, create jobs, and reduce migration," he noted.

To address these issues, a special resolution has been adopted by Uzbekistan's Cabinet of Ministers, and its implementation is ongoing in phases.