Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy lays foundation of cooperation with BP

The Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy and BP have signed a cooperation agreement.

According to Report, citing the academy, the agreement was signed by Eldar Gojayev, Acting Rector and Vice-Rector for Scientific Affairs and International Relations of the Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy, and Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP's Vice President for Communications and External Affairs in the Caspian region.

The purpose of the agreement, which sets out the main principles for potential joint projects, is to support the academy's capacity to train highly qualified maritime specialists and to strengthen cooperation between education and industry.

During the signing ceremony, the prospects of cooperation between the Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy and BP were discussed. Following the event, held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, the guests were introduced to the academy.