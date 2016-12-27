USA keeps world leadership in arms export 2015

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United States continues to hold the title of the world’s top weapons exporter, supplying almost 40 bln USD worth of weapons to other countries in 2015.

Report informs, referring to New York Times, US Congress report says.

France held second place with 15 bln USD export volume in 2015.

Russia’s weapon sales dropped to 11.1 bln from 11.2 bln USD in 2014.

The report reveals Qatar as biggest buyer of weaponry in 2015 with purchase contracts for 17 bln USD; Egypt was second with 12 bln USD. Saudi Arabia signed purchase contracts worth 8 bln USD.

According to report, overall volume of weaponry trade in the world dropped to 80 bln USD, which is 9 bln USD lower that in 2014.