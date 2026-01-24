US will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons — National Defense Strategy

Tehran may try to obtain nuclear weapons, but Washington will not let that happen, the updated US National Defense Strategy says, Report informs via TASS.

"President [Donald] Trump has consistently made clear that Iran will not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons," the document says.

"Iran"s leaders have also left open the possibility that they will try again to obtain a nuclear weapon, including by refusing to engage in meaningful negotiations," it says.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country was ready for talks with the United States on an equal footing.